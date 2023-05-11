Left Menu

TN Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan relieved of Finance portfolio, Thennarasu is his replacement

Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was on Thursday relieved of the key portfolio of Finance and Human Resources Management and given the Information technology department. SM Nasar, who held the Milk portfolio was dropped from the Cabinet on May 9. MP Saminathan, Information Minister has got the Tamil development and culture portfolio as well.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:38 IST
TN Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan relieved of Finance portfolio, Thennarasu is his replacement
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was on Thursday relieved of the key portfolio of Finance and Human Resources Management and given the Information technology department. Thangam Thennarasu is the new Finance Minister and the Industries portfolio held by him was allocated to TRB Rajaa, the three time legislator from Mannargudi constituency who was newly inducted into the Council of Ministers. A Raj Bhavan official release said Thiaga Rajan, addressed as PTR would helm the IT and digital services department. The IT department portfolio was previously handled by T Mano Thangaraj and he has now been assigned the Milk and Dairy Development department. SM Nasar, who held the Milk portfolio was dropped from the Cabinet on May 9. MP Saminathan, Information Minister has got the Tamil development and culture portfolio as well. Chief Minister MK Stalin going in for the Cabinet reshuffle has been on the cards for a while now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023