ASEAN leaders urge South China Sea restraint, concerned over North Korea tests
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:30 IST
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders on Thursday urged restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea and said a surge in missile tests by North Korea was a threat to regional peace.
A post-summit statement issued by chair Indonesia said the leaders welcomed efforts to conclude work on a maritime code of conduct with China and said some leaders were concerned about recent incidents in the South China Sea.
