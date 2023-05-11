Left Menu

Woman medico murder: Docs continue to stay away from duty in Kerala

Intensifying their protests against the murder of a young doctor by a drug addict in Kollam district, Doctors on Thursday demanded a new legislation for the protection of hospitals with immediate effect. Majority of doctors have not reported to work in hospitals across the state for the last 24 hours as various organisations including the Indian Medical Association IMA have called for the protest.

Intensifying their protests against the murder of a young doctor by a drug addict in Kollam district, Doctors on Thursday demanded a new legislation for the protection of hospitals with immediate effect. Majority of doctors have not reported to work in hospitals across the state for the last 24 hours as various organisations including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have called for the protest. The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMO) also announced a strike today. Intensive Care Units ( ICUs) and casualties would be exempted from the stir, but the Out Patient (OP) services in the state hospitals would be affected due to the agitation, the outfits said. The protesting outfits also wanted the government to declare the hospitals as special protection zones in the wake of increasing incidents of attacks on doctors on duty. Meanwhile, hundreds of people from various walks of life including ministers, MLAs paid their last respects to the deceased doctor, Vandana Das at her residence in Muttuchira in Kottayam, where the mortal remains are kept for public homage. State Health Minister Veena George and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was among those who paid respects. The 23-year-old doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday by a man whose leg wound she was dressing at a hospital in Kollam district where he was brought after an alleged fight with his family members. Dismayed over the killing of the young doctor, the Kerala High Court said the incident was an outcome of police and government failure and sought a report regarding the incident from the state police chief who was also asked to be present virtually when the matter is taken up on Thursday morning.

