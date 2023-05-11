Several children injured in pedestrian bridge collapse in Finland
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Several children were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo, just outside the country's capital, the Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a statement.
Finnish media published pictures of several people lying on the ground.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement