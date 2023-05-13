Members of inter-state gang held in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh

Five members of an inter-state gang involved in two major robberies in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district within a month were arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday, a police officer said here.

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said the SIT has arrested the five, including the kingpin Vibhash Paswan, from Bihar and Jharkhand.

They allegedly looted Rs 29.34 lakh from a cash transfer agency hired by LIC on April 10 and robbed a jewellery shop on May 8 and fled with ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh, Pandey said.

Two firearms, ammunition, some silver jewellery and Rs 25,500 in cash were recovered from them, he said.

