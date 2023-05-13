Left Menu

Lok Adalats in Delhi try over 2.23 lakh cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:29 IST
More than 2.32 lakh cases were tried in Lok Adalats organised in all district court complexes, Delhi High Court and tribunals here on Saturday as part of the second National Lok Adalat of 2023, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority said.

Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, DSLSA, stated that cases such as cheque bounce, civil cases, motor accident claim tribunal matters, bank recovery, matrimonial disputes (except divorce cases), land acquisition and those involving labour disputes were taken up for disposal.

Compoundable traffic challans were also taken up for disposal, he said.

In the seven District Court Complexes, 351 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted to deal with all types of civil and criminal compoundable cases, he said.

''This is the highest referral figure till date. These include 1,55,000 traffic challans; 14,912 traffic challans which were pending in courts; 38,111 pending cases; and 23,586 pre-litigative cases,'' he said, adding that in one such case, an insurance company was directed to pay Rs 1.24 crore to the dependants of a motor accident victim.

During the day, DSLSA's Executive Chairperson and Delhi High Court judge, Justice Sirddharth Mridul, visited the Saket Court Complex to oversee the arrangements for Lok Adalat.

Gupta said the DSLSA engaged transgenders, senior citizens and acid attack victims, in decision making process by deputing them as associate members in Lok Adalat benches at different court complexes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

