Left Menu

Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:24 IST
Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months

Syria has extended permission for the United Nations to use two additional border crossings for post-earthquake aid for three more months, a Syrian official said on Saturday. Syria "has decided to extend the permission it granted to the UN and its specialised agencies to use the two border crossings of Bab Alsalama and al-Ra'i for an additional period of three months ending on 13 August," Bassam Sabbagh, Syria's UN ambassador, said in a tweet.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad initially agreed to open the two crossings for three months starting on Feb. 13, a week after an earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023