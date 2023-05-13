Won't tolerate any further attacks on key installations: Pak Army chief

Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday warned that the armed forces would not tolerate any further attacks on the country's key installations and vowed to bring to justice those responsible for the recent acts of vandalism.

Gen Munir visited Corps Headquarters in Peshawar for the first time since the city witnessed some of the worst incidents of violence including an attack on the building of state-run Radio Pakistan by the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case.

According to an army statement, the army chief was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

Addressing the officers of the Corps and emphasised the evolving threats to national security, he said the “Armed Forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May.” Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was arrested in Islamabad on May 9, before being let off on bail by the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

He also sensitised about the challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions, highlighting that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the Armed Forces.

He pledged that such nefarious attempts will be foiled through the support of the people of Pakistan. “We shall continue with our endeavours of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process,” he said.

On arrival, the Army chief was received by Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat.

