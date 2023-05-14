Man from UP found dead in J-K's Rajouri
PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 10:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A 41-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been found dead in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Sunday.
Prem Pal, an ice-cream vendor hailing from Aligarh, was reported missing on Friday by his family. He lived in a slum near Thichka bridge in the Sunderbani area, a police official said.
Police said Pal's body was fished out of the stream on Saturday and shifted to the sub-district hospital Sunderbani for post-mortem examination.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Aligarh
- Rajouri
- Sunderbani
- Prem Pal
- Thichka
- Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement