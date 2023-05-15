Left Menu

Tihar Jail SP gets show cause notice for transferring 2 inmates to Satyendar Jain's cell

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 11:10 IST
The Tihar Jail administration has issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of jail number 7 for transferring two inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell, officials said on Monday.

Jain had submitted an application to the jail administration requesting that two inmates be lodged with him as he was feeling depressed and lonely, they said.

The superintendent transferred the inmates without informing or discussing the matter with the administration, a senior official said.

When the jail administration came to know about it, a show cause notice was issued to the concerned officer who then transferred the inmates back, he said.

''A show cause notice has been issued to the superintendent of jail no 7 of Tihar Jail by Director General Sanjay Beniwal seeking an explanation for transferring the inmates to the former Delhi minister's cell without following certain guidelines and for not informing the jail administration before taking the step,'' the official said.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, 2022.

