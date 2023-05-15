Seven-year-old boy dies and mother hurt in explosion in Spain

A seven-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured after an explosion at their house in Granada in southern Spain, emergency services said on Monday. The explosion happened at about 3.15 a.m. at the house in the La Chana neighbourhood of the city.

Forty people have been moved out of their homes. Police are investigating the causes of the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)