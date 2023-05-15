Left Menu

U'khand quadruple murder accused found hanging in Pithoragarh

The body of a man accused of killing four family members, including his wife, was found hanging from a tree near his village on Monday, police said. Personnel from the police and the State Disaster Response Force found Santosh Ram hanging from a tree around three kilometres from his village in the morning, Superintendent of Police Pithoragarh Lokeshwar Singh said.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:34 IST
U'khand quadruple murder accused found hanging in Pithoragarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man accused of killing four family members, including his wife, was found hanging from a tree near his village on Monday, police said. Personnel from the police and the State Disaster Response Force found Santosh Ram hanging from a tree around three kilometres from his village in the morning, Superintendent of Police (Pithoragarh) Lokeshwar Singh said. It is suspected that he killed himself after committing the quadruple murders, he said and added that the post-mortem is being conducted. The police launched a search for Ram in Gangolihat and the Ramganga valley on May 12 -- the day he allegedly hacked to death his aunt, her daughter and daughter-in-law -- in the Bursum village of the district's Gangolihat subdivision following an argument, Singh said. Later, the body of his wife was recovered from a house Ram had recently bought.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023