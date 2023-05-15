Left Menu

Delhi teen arrested from Gujarat for killing man in Shahdara

With the help of the Surat Police Crime Branch, a team of Delhi Police nabbed Karan on Saturday from a factory yard where he was working, the DCP added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:44 IST
Delhi teen arrested from Gujarat for killing man in Shahdara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing a man during a scuffle in east Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Monday. The incident occurred late at night on May 6 at Vishwas Nagar, when Karan, the accused, tried snatching a liquor bottle from one Suraj. As the argument escalated, Suraj's brother Rahul (35) joined him and slapped the teen several times.

Later at 11.30 pm when Rahul was returning home, Karan caught hold of him and stabbed him multiple times. The former was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said after the incident, the accused escaped to Surat and was traced through a phone call he made to his father from an unknown number about fleeing to Mumbai. With the help of the Surat Police Crime Branch, a team of Delhi Police nabbed Karan on Saturday from a factory yard where he was working, the DCP added. Karan had left school after the Covid-induced lockdown. The teen was not on good terms with his family members and used to consume alcohol daily, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023