Stampede Tragedy: Testimony Reveals Chaos at Seer Surajpal's Satsang

A court heard testimony from Sub-Inspector Sushma Devi on the stampede that occurred during a satsang by seer Surajpal, resulting in 121 deaths. Her account detailed how the chaos unfolded as a crowd surged to view a rangoli. The trial continues under Judge Mahendra Srivastava.

A local court recently recorded the testimony of Sushma Devi, a woman sub-inspector, regarding the tragic stampede at a satsang on July 2, 2024, led by seer Surajpal. The incident resulted in the deaths of 121 people, predominantly women and children, along with numerous injuries.

The satsang was held between Mughalgarhi and Phulrai villages within the jurisdiction of Sikandra Rao police station. The trial is in progress in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava. The court scheduled the following hearing for March 5.

The defence counsel, Munna Singh Pundhir, outlined Devi's testimony, stating that a rush occurred when a crowd of women surged to view a rangoli. Devi, who was caught in the chaos and later hospitalized, recounted these events. Police have indicted 11 individuals, including the seer's assistant, Devprakash Madhukar, holding them accountable for the tragedy.

