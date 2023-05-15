Left Menu

Kremlin, on speculation that Belarus leader is ill, says there has been no official news

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:30 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that there had been no official announcements from Minsk about the health of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko amid speculation that the veteran leader is ill.

Lukashenko has not been seen in public since last Tuesday and did not appear on Sunday at a ceremony in the capital Minsk.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was best to be guided on the subject by official statements from the Belarusian authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

