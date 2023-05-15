Two apprehended for stealing Rs 5.56 lakh from trader in Delhi

An employee of a trader and his accomplice were apprehended here on Monday for allegedly misappropriating Rs 5.56 lakh from him and telling him that the money was stolen, police said on Monday.

Nippo, who is an employee of a trader who runs an animal feed business, made a PCR call around 3:15 pm on Monday claiming that he was robbed of Rs 5.65 lakh by motorcycle-borne assailants in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, they said.

During the initial investigation, some discrepancies were found in Nippo's account of events. When he was questioned in detail, he broke down and admitted to having misappropriated the money, they said.

The money has been recovered and Nippo's accomplice Amit has also been detained, the police said, adding further investigation is underway.

