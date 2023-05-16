DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MAY 16 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (final day)

FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin appears in live interview on Bloomberg TV. - 1430 GMT CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee appears in live interview on Bloomberg TV. - 1830 GMT DUBLIN - Irish central bank chief Gabriel Makhlouf speak at central bank conference - 0815 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies before the House Financial Services Committee Seminannual Hearing on Supervision and Regulation, in Washington. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in Brussels

MADRID - Speech by ECB board member Anneli Tuominen followed by a conversation with Single Resolution Board Chair, Dominique Laboureix, at 18th IESE Banking Industry Meeting "Banking Navigating the Wave of Inflation" in Madrid – 1345 GMT. COLOGNE, Germany - Laudation by ECB President Christine Lagarde upon conferral of the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia to Angela Merkel in Cologne – 1400 GMT.

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in conversation organized by the University of the Virgin Islands – 1615 GMT FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives "welcome back" remarks before "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1255 GMT FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan moderates "Policy Session 4: Mitigating Risks and Preserving Financial Stability in an Appropriately Restrictive Policy Environment" before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 1915 GMT FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participate in economic outlook and monetary policy panel before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Florida – 2300 GMT DUBLIN, Ireland - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event - 1215 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 ** LISBON - ECB member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno presents central bank report on 2022 activity - 1000 GMT

FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson in focus panel 18 "Beyond GDP indicators" at Beyond Growth Conference 2023 – 0900 GMT. FRANKFURT – ECB board member Fabio Panetta, presentation during online debate on the digital euro at Kangaroo Group event – 0930 GMT.

MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos and ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos to take part in banking event – 0715 GMT. MADRID - Closing speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at 18th IESE Banking Industry Meeting "Banking Navigating the Wave of Inflation" in Madrid – 1515 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a seminar at which the economist Luca Fornaro will present his research. This will be followed by a panel discussion in which Martin Flodén, Luca Fornaro and chief economist Christina Nyman will participate. – 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the annual conference of the British Chambers of Commerce - 0950 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 18 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson speaks on the economic outlook before the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) International Insurance Forum, in Washington - 1305 GMT SAN ANTONIO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan speaks before the Texas Bankers Association 138th Annual Convention, in San Antonio, Texas - 1400 GMT

MADRID - Remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at seminar organised by PwC in Madrid – 0630 GMT. FRANKFURT - Attendance by ECB President Christine Lagarde at official celebration of the 175th anniversary of the first German national parliamentary assembly event in Paulskirche in Frankfurt – 0900 GMT.

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee Seminannual Hearing on Supervision and Regulation - 1330 GMT LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey faces questions by parliament's Treasury Committee about the central bank's sales of bonds bought under its quantitative easing programme. - 0915 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill opens a BoE research workshop on macroeconomics and finance - 0845 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss a detailed review of developments in the financial system and an analysis of policy directions in the financial sector - 1500 GMT

FRIDAY, MAY 19 SAN ANTONIO, United States - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in discussion before the Texas Bankers Association 138th Annual Convention, in San Antonio, Texas. - 1300 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in "Perspectives on Monetary Policy" conversation before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve. - 1500 GMT LONDON - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in policy panel at Conference on Financial Stability and Monetary Policy in the honour of Charles Goodhart, followed by the opening of the Charles Goodhart Library – 1600 GMT.

SAO PAULO, Brazil - Pre-recorded video by ECB board member Christine Lagarde at Session 2 "Post-pandemic challenges: High inflation, high indebtedness and financial stability" of Banco Central do Brasil's High-Level Seminar on Central Banking "Past and present challenges" in São Paulo, Brazil – 1900 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel gives a speech on how to measure productivity at a conference hosted by Britain's Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence - 0945 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Wiliams speaks before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference organized by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors - 1245 GMT LONDON - Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the Conference on Financial Stability and Monetary Policy in the honour of Charles Goodhart, followed by the opening of the Charles Goodhart Library - 1455 GMT

MONDAY, MAY 22 ** FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at workshop "Policy proposals to reduce the climate insurance protection gap" jointly organised by ECB and EIOPA in Frankfurt - 0900 GMT

** VIENNA - ECB chief economist Philip Lane and Austrian central bank chief speak at the Austrian central bank's conference - 1415 GMT FORT LAUDERDALE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in a discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the American Gas Association 2023 Financial Forum, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - 1230 GMT

RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participate in conversation before the Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Uncertainty and Prospects for Disruptive Investments conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in Richmond, Va. - 1450 GMT LONDON - Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on global macroeconomic trends at the 2023 Central Bank Conference Citi Bank – 1230 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 23

** FRANKFURT – ECB's Luis de Guindos, François Villeroy de Galhau, Andrea Enria speak at a conference RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan gives welcome remarks before the Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Uncertainty and Prospects for Disruptive Investments conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in Richmond, Va. - 1300 GMT

STOCKHOLM – Governor of the Riksbank Erik Thedéen will discuss monetary policy and financial stability at the annual meeting of the Swedish Economics Association. Bo Becker, professor at the Stockholm School of Economics, will also participate, while the discussion will be moderated by Annika Winsth, Chief Economist at Nordea and board member of the Swedish Economic Association – 1030 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May – 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1745 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in the breakfast seminar "Laura meets Per Jansson" and discuss the economic situation. The seminar is part of the series "Laura meets", arranged by STUC (Swedish Trade Union Confederation) and led by chief economist Laura Hartman – 0545 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will speak at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Swedish Farmers on the Riksbank's view of the economic situation, the forecast and uncertainty factors abroad – 1100 GMT TOKYO - David Jacobs, Head of Domestic Markets at Reserve Bank of Australia, delivers speech to the Australian Government Fixed Income Forum – 0710 GMT WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MAY 25

** WASHINGTON - Jonathan Haskel, Member of the monetary policy committee, Bank of Engalnd: Speech at Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington – 1630 GMT ** FRANKFURT - ECB chief economist Philip Lane and Governing Council members Pierre Wunsch, Gabriel Makhlouf and Boris Vujcic speak in Dubrovnik

** BRUSSELS - Presentation of the ECB Annual Report 2022 by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the ECON Committee in Brussels, Belgium - 0830 GMT FRIDAY, MAY 26

STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman will discuss Sweden's economic situation at the spring meeting of the Association of Swedish Finance Houses – 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives opening remarks before virtual "Fed Listens" event to discuss challenges and opportunities following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1250 GMT BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives closing remarks before virtual "Fed Listens" event to discuss challenges and opportunities following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1620 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2023:1 will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 5 ** FRANKFURT - Belgian central bank Governor Pierre Wunsch speaks at the Peterson Institute's conference on the macroeconomic implications of climate action - 1515 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2023, in Washington. - 1600 GMT VICTORIA, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech on Economic Progress Report at Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce – 1935 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 9 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 12 DUBLIN - Irish finance minister Michael McGrath speaks at national economic dialogue (to June 13) TUESDAY, JUNE 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20 HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks during welcome social before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 2000 GMT

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 1400 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, JUNE 23

CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives closing remarks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio. - 1740 GMT SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 13-14, 2023 - 1800 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, JULY 10

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 25 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

