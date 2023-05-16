Left Menu

School in South Delhi evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found yet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 10:00 IST
School in South Delhi evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found yet
A school in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail following which police were informed and the school evacuated, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

