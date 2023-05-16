Maha: Four held for committing burglaries and robberies in MMR region
Four persons, including two auto-rickshaw drivers and a mason, were arrested for allegedly committing burglaries and robberies in the limits of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar MMR in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a police officer said on Tuesday. Police have recovered 27 stolen mobile phones and an autorickshaw which was used in committing the crime.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-05-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:27 IST
Four persons, including two auto-rickshaw drivers and a mason, were arrested for allegedly committing burglaries and robberies in the limits of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MMR) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a police officer said on Tuesday. With the arrests, police have claimed to crack at least six cases in the limits of the Kashimira and Navghar police stations and recovered stolen articles worth Rs 3,71,000. Police have recovered 27 stolen mobile phones and an autorickshaw which was used in committing the crime.
