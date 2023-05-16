Left Menu

Maharashtra: Jalna court orders MSRTC to grant senior grade, pay arrears to 26 conductors

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 16-05-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:31 IST
Maharashtra: Jalna court orders MSRTC to grant senior grade, pay arrears to 26 conductors
  • Country:
  • India

The Industrial Court here has directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to grant the senior grade to 26 conductors from Nanded division.

The court, in the order last week, also instructed the MSRTC to release outstanding arrears of five years owed to these conductors within three months.

Advocate Suresh Deshmukh, who represented the conductors who had moved the court, said they were appointed to junior grade posts in 2000 even though the advertisement had been issued for a senior grade post.

Moreover, they were posted to Chandrapur though they had been appointed only for Nanded division, he said.

The position of junior conductor with a lower pay scale did not exist when the complainants were recruited, advocate Deshmukh said.

They were eventually granted the senior scale after five years, causing them financial loss, he added.

