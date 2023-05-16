Pak man detained along LoC in J-K's Rajouri repatriated

A Pakistani man who was apprehended after attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was on Tuesday repatriated to his country, officials said.

Mohammad Usman (30), a resident of Karela village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was intercepted by troops after he entered Tarkundi village along the LoC late Sunday evening, they said.

He was nabbed and later handed over to Pakistan Army personnel at Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point in Poonch, the officials said.

Officials on Monday had said nothing incriminating was recovered from the possession of the man. On April 29, Indian troops detained a father-son duo from PoK after they inadvertently crossed into this side in Poonch district. Both were later repatriated to Pakistan.

