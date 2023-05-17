Peter Lund appointed as next Consul-General to Hong Kong

Left Menu

“Aotearoa New Zealand's connections with Hong Kong are both historical and contemporary.  We have long-established expatriate communities, and a dynamic trade and economic relationship,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Ongoing support for the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong also remains a priority for Aotearoa New Zealand, " Nanaia Mahuta said.
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of diplomat Peter Lund as Aotearoa New Zealand’s next Consul-General to Hong Kong.

“As Aotearoa New Zealand’s 10th largest export market with total exports of $1.41 billion last year, Hong Kong is an important commercial and investment market for New Zealand companies, as well as an important gateway to mainland China for New Zealand firms.  

“Aotearoa New Zealand’s new Consul-General, Peter Lund, will play an important role in sustaining these connections, and in supporting our close people-to-people ties.

Peter Lund most recently held the position of Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the New Zealand High Commission in Nuku’alofa.

Throughout his extensive career at the ministry, he has had several offshore postings, including Trade Commissioner at the New Zealand High Commission in Suva, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission at the New Zealand High Commission in Port Moresby, and he has also served in the Republic of Korea. In addition, Mr Lund played a key role in working on the implementation of New Zealand’s Free Trade Agreement with China during his time in Wellington.

He holds a Master of Arts with First Class Honours in History from the University of Canterbury.

As Consul-General to Hong Kong, Peter Lund will also be accredited to Macau. He takes up his position in May 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

