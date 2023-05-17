Fire in Shastri Park slum

A fire broke out in a slum in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No one was reported injured. The department received a call about the fire around 12.10 pm and rushed 11 tenders to contain the blaze, said the official.

Prima facie, a leakage in the LPG cylinder has been suspected to be the cause behind the blast, he said, adding the firefight is still on.

