SIU raids several places in Kishtwar in terror funding case
The Special Investigative Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided four locations in Kishtwar in a terror funding case, official sources said. The special force made raids in Jamia mohalla, Mallad, Kundari, and Sana, to collect evidence in terror funding cases.
The Special Investigative Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided four locations in Kishtwar in a terror funding case, official sources said. The SIU is raiding the houses of terrorists who are currently operating from Pakistan, they said. The special force made raids in Jamia mohalla, Mallad, Kundari, and Sana, to collect evidence in terror funding cases.
