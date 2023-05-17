Left Menu

Punjab: Man apprehended for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes

A man was handed over to police after he allegedly entered a gurudwara in Rajpura town wearing shoes and without any head-covering, police said on Wednesday. Sevadars volunteers of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha apprehended the man, identified as Sahil, and handed him over to local police.

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 17-05-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 14:35 IST
Punjab: Man apprehended for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was handed over to police after he allegedly entered a gurudwara in Rajpura town wearing shoes and without any head-covering, police said on Wednesday. Sevadars (volunteers) of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha apprehended the man, identified as Sahil, and handed him over to local police. As the news spread, a large number of people gathered outside the Police Station (City) Rajpura.

Rajpura city Inspector Rajesh Malhotra said a case has been filed against the man under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings). Confirming the incident, president of the gurdwara committee in Rajpura, Abrinder Singh Kang, said they were actively reviewing the incident and considering appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The man's mother said he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patiala. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023