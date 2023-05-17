Punjab: Man apprehended for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes
A man was handed over to police after he allegedly entered a gurudwara in Rajpura town wearing shoes and without any head-covering, police said on Wednesday. Sevadars volunteers of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha apprehended the man, identified as Sahil, and handed him over to local police.
- Country:
- India
A man was handed over to police after he allegedly entered a gurudwara in Rajpura town wearing shoes and without any head-covering, police said on Wednesday. Sevadars (volunteers) of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha apprehended the man, identified as Sahil, and handed him over to local police. As the news spread, a large number of people gathered outside the Police Station (City) Rajpura.
Rajpura city Inspector Rajesh Malhotra said a case has been filed against the man under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings). Confirming the incident, president of the gurdwara committee in Rajpura, Abrinder Singh Kang, said they were actively reviewing the incident and considering appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
The man's mother said he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patiala. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Section 295A
- Singh Kang
- Rajesh Malhotra
- Singh Sabha
- Patiala
- Gurdwara Sri Guru
- Sahil
- Rajpura
ALSO READ
Punjab: Man shot dead in Patiala market, assailant flees
Punjab: Man shot at in Patiala market, assailant flees
Women's national camp set to be held in Patiala instead of Lucknow in future
Punjab: Woman shot dead for consuming liquor near Gurudwara in Patiala
Anti-Sikh forces targeting Gurdwaras under conspiracy: SGPC chief after woman shot dead in Patiala