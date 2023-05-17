Left Menu

Delhi youth arrested for cheating people online

The accused persons used to provide customer care numbers of several organisations on the internet through advertisements and whenever someone used to contact them on the given numbers, they would send them a link to a screen-sharing application through WhatsApp to get their account details.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:02 IST
Delhi youth arrested for cheating people online
A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of assisting them in online transaction refunds, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Dilip Kumar Jena, a resident of Odisha, they said. On April 12, a case was filed in which the complainant alleged that he was searching online for the customer care number of a fintech company. After coming across an organisation, he called them up, a senior police officer said. The alleged person sent the complainant a link on Whatsapp and asked him to open it. On tapping on that link, Rs 2 lakh were debited from his accounts, police said. During the investigation, police analysed the details of the beneficiary bank account and registered mobile number and found Jena as the account owner. A raid was conducted at the address of the accused and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. Jena, along with co-accused Niranjan Jena, used to receive 50 per cent of the total cheating amount and they used to hand over the rest to another accomplice, police said. The accused persons used to provide customer care numbers of several organisations on the internet through advertisements and whenever someone used to contact them on the given numbers, they would send them a link to a screen-sharing application through WhatsApp to get their account details. Soon after that they used to transfer the money in their own bank accounts, they said. RDT

