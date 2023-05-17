Left Menu

CRPF jawan commits suicide in J-K's Pulwama

A CRPF jawan on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. Constable Yogesh Ashok Birhade, a resident of Maharashtra, died after he shot himself with his service rifle at JIC Awantipora in Pulwama, they said. They said Birhade was posted on sentry duty when he took the extreme step.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 17:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
