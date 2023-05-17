Forest official held in bribery case
The 51-year-old forest official had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh, through the co-accused, from a Vasai resident for not taking action against unauthorised construction.
After the man approached the ACB, a trap was laid and the two were arrested while allegedly accepting Rs 2,50,000. Further probe is on.
