Delhi CM directs DJB to desilt entire sewer network in a phased manner

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday directed officials to ensure desilting of the city's entire sewer system, cleaning at least 20 per cent of sewer lines every year so that the whole 9000-km-long network is cleaned up in five years, according to a statement.

The chief minister said in a statement this is the first time any government has decided to desilt and clean the entire sewer system of Delhi. It will be adopted as a regular exercise, he said.

The desilting of sewer system will ''radically'' aid the cause of Yamuna cleaning, he said.

At least 20 per cent sewer lines will be cleaned up each year and within five years, the whole system will be completely cleaned, he said.

This extensive cleaning process will be executed in five phases, ensuring that every sewer line within Delhi is meticulously cleaned within a span of five years. In addition to the physical cleaning operations, the chief minister has instructed authorities to establish proper waste disposal systems for the silt removed, it said.

The cleaning process will remove the risk of sanitation-related hazards, prevent water contamination in the Yamuna and mitigate the problem of waterlogging on roads during monsoon seasons, it said.

The chief minister issued clear instructions to the Delhi Jal Board regarding the comprehensive cleaning of all trunk sewer lines in Delhi and to document the desilting process through video recordings. According to the officials, the total length of sewer lines in Delhi is approximately 9,000 kilometres. Currently, cleaning operations are underway for approximately 90 kilometres of these crucial sewer lines across various locations. Desilting operations for 36.87 kilometres of trunk and peripheral sewer lines have been successfully completed thus far. The remaining cleaning work for these trunk sewer lines is expected to be finalised by the end of May-June 2023, it said.

A survey of an additional 110 kilometres of sewer lines for future desilting is underway. Initially, the plan is to desilt 45 kilometres of these sewer lines, with completion targeted for March 2024.

