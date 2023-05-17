Massachusetts US Attorney sought to improperly influence local election-report
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:21 IST
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins improperly used her position at the Justice Department to try to influence the outcome of a local district attorney election by leaking negative and non-public information about a political rival, the U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Wednesday.
