HC seeks report on Ranchi violence

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday sought a status report on the violence in the state capital in June last year. The court ordered the government to furnish the report of the action taken against the perpetrators in the case.

Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured on June 10 last year as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons about Prophet Mohammad.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen heard the public interest litigation filed by one Pankaj Yadav. Home secretary Vandana Dadel and director general of police Ajay Kumar Singh were present in court in compliance of an earlier direction to appear in person before the bench.

The court ordered the officials to file a status report of the investigation done in the case through an affidavit. The bench directed that the action taken by the police officials in conducting the investigation and details of arrests of accused should be highlighted in the affidavit.

The case will again be heard on July 5 Yadav's advocate Rajeev Kumar informed the court that the mob on June 10, 2022, had pelted stones, smashed cars and vandalised temples on Ranchi's Main Road and neighbouring areas. The mob also attacked the police which had to retaliate and open fire.

The bench questioned the state government on a possible intelligence lapse and on how stones were gathered and used against police personnel. The court had earlier observed that such actions cannot be tolerated and miscreants should be taken to task.

