Left Menu

Gurugram trader gets extortion call from woman claiming to be gangster's wife

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-05-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 00:27 IST
Gurugram trader gets extortion call from woman claiming to be gangster's wife
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and a man claiming to be the wife and nephew of jailed gangster Ajay Zaildar threatened a local liquor trader and demanded Rs 50 lakh from him through WhatsApp calls, police said on Wednesday.

Zaildar is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, they said and added that a case has been registered at Kherki Daula police station in the matter.

The trader, a resident of Nakhrola village, in his complaint said the callers also warned him against filling a tender for a liquor contract.

He said he has licenses for taking up liquor contracts and was planning to fill tenders this year as well. The tender process will start from May 20, the trader said, according to police.

''On Wednesday, around 12.20 pm, I received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. A woman introduced herself as the wife of gangster Ajay Zaildar. She said her husband has committed many murders and is in jail,'' the trader said in his complaint.

He claimed that she said he would be killed if he fills the tender for the Jamalpur contract and demanded the Rs 50 lakh.

''After sometime, in another WhatsApp call, a man claiming to be Zaildar's nephew threatened to kill me and warned against filling tenders for liquor contracts in Jamalpur and also demanded Rs 50 lakh. I recorded this call from my other phone and approached police,'' the liquor trader said in his complaint.

The case has been registered under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

''We have put the mobile numbers on surveillance and further probe is underway,'' the investigating officer of the case, Pawan Kumar, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023