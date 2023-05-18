Left Menu

Armenia says soldier died after Azeri shelling attack -Interfax

An Armenian soldier died on Wednesday after shelling by forces from neighbouring Azerbaijan, Interfax news agency said, the latest in a long series of recent clashes between the two former Soviet states. Azerbaijan dismissed the Armenian accusation as "a complete lie", the agency said. The two nations have fought two wars in 30 years over Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan with a mainly ethnic Armenian population.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 02:10 IST
Interfax cited the Armenian defence ministry as saying shells hit the village of Sotk, close to the border. Azerbaijan dismissed the Armenian accusation as "a complete lie", the agency said.

The two nations have fought two wars in 30 years over Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan with a mainly ethnic Armenian population. Both sides regularly accuse each other of mounting attacks. International efforts to broker a lasting peace have so far had little effect. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are due to meet on June 1 at a development conference in Moldova.

