Two drown while bathing in Gomti in UP's Sultanpur

Two youths drowned while taking a bath in the Gomti river in the Kudwar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Rishabh Kumar Tiwari and Anoop Kumar Pandey -- both aged 23 -- were taking a bath in the river when they slipped into the deep water and drowned on Wednesday, they said.

The pair was taken to a hospital after locals pulled them out of the water but were declared brought dead.

Kudwar SHO Sandeep Kumar Rai said the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

