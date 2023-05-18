Two drown while bathing in Gomti in UP's Sultanpur
PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:39 IST
Two youths drowned while taking a bath in the Gomti river in the Kudwar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.
Rishabh Kumar Tiwari and Anoop Kumar Pandey -- both aged 23 -- were taking a bath in the river when they slipped into the deep water and drowned on Wednesday, they said.
The pair was taken to a hospital after locals pulled them out of the water but were declared brought dead.
Kudwar SHO Sandeep Kumar Rai said the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
