Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 09:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Security forces on Thursday busted a suspected terror hideout and seized explosive materials in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A search operation was launched by the 39 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group in the district's Salani area during which the Army's sniffer dogs detected some suspicious improvised explosive devices (IED) and other materials from a hideout, the official sources said.

The explosive materials were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad, they said.

Mendhar SHO Sajad Ahmed said a suspected IED was recovered.

It was destroyed in the presence of the village sarpanch and other prominent persons of the area, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

