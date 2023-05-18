70 women go missing from Maha every day, says LoP Danve; raises security concerns with Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve has claimed that 70 women/girls go missing from the state every day and has asked the government to take steps for the safety and security of women.

In a letter written on Wednesday to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home department charge, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Danve said it has come to light that from January to March this, more than 5,510 women and girls have gone missing from the state. Giving details, he said 1,600 went missing in January, 1,810 in February and 2,200 in March. ''The graph of missing girls and women is growing in state,'' Danve claimed.

Maharashtra is known as one of the leading states for women's security. The government should initiate steps immediately for the safety and security of women in the state, he said.

Notably, Maharashtra State Commission for Woman chairperson Rupali Chakankar recently asked the state home department to set up a panel to find out women missing from the state and submit a report every fortnight on its progress.

It is a serious matter that women and girls were going missing from the state, Chakankar said.

