Maha: Silent march taken out in memory of Shraddha Walkar

A large number citizens have participated in a 'silent' march in Maharashtra's Palghar district to pay tribute to Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on May 18 last year, and demanded strict action against the accused.

Poonawala had allegedly sawed Walkar's body into several pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli. He later disposed of the body parts over several weeks in parts of Delhi.

During the march held on Wednesday evening in Walkar's native Vasai town here, the participants carried banners and placards demanding fast and strict action against the accused.

Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar carried her portrait during the march in which BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also participated.

Somaiya carried a placard with the message: “Shraddhala lavkarat lavkar nyay dya” (give justice to Sharddha at the earliest).

The participants, including a large number of women, walked from Walkar's residence to the tehsil office as a mark of tribute to her.

A video of the march also surfaced on social media platforms. Shraddha's father told reporters that it has been one year since his daughter was brutally killed. He demanded strict action against Poonawla and said he felt sorry that he could not perform the last rites of his daughter. He also demanded action for the alleged delay on part of the police in registering the case.

Walkar, who resided in the Vasai region with Poonawala before moving to Delhi, lodged a complaint with Vasai police on November 23, 2020, stating Poonawala had been physically abusing her for over six months and threatened to kill her and chop her into pieces.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in December last year said a special investigation team (SIT) will conduct a probe why the police did not act on the complaint filed by Shraddha Walkar against Poonawala. The Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24 this year.

A Delhi court on May 9 framed charges of murder and disappearance of evidence against Poonawala.

The court said the prosecution had placed on record ''sufficient material'' and prima facie a case was made out against the accused.

It, however, said whether Poonawala could be convicted for both offences was a matter of trial and could not be decided at the present stage.

