Russia's Shoigu reviews combat training of contract servicemen - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 14:43 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the combat training of contract servicemen in Russia's Western Military District, the TASS news agency said on Thursday.
It said that troops were being trained by officers with experience of fighting in Ukraine.
