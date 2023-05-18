Left Menu

Noida Police rounds up 135 history-sheeters in overnight raids

The Noida Police on Thursday rounded up 135 history-sheeters and anti-social elements in a major operation to check criminal activities in the region, a senior officer said.Those rounded up were let off by the police in the morning after a detailed verification of their current whereabouts, financial sources, and professions, they said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-05-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 15:24 IST
Noida Police rounds up 135 history-sheeters in overnight raids
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police on Thursday rounded up 135 history-sheeters and anti-social elements in a major operation to check criminal activities in the region, a senior officer said.

Those rounded up were let off by the police in the morning after a detailed verification of their current whereabouts, financial sources, and professions, they said. The raids started around 11 pm on Wednesday and continued overnight despite intense rains and thundering in the early hours of Thursday, he said. History-sheeters are repeat offenders involved in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping and are regularly monitored by the police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

''There are a total of 120 history sheeters listed in the nine police station areas of Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district,'' Avasthy said.

''During the police operation 135 history sheeters and anti-social elements were rounded up for verification. More than two-thirds of these people were found at the addresses mentioned in police records, while some of them are jailed, some absconding, and some have relocated out of the district,'' the IPS officer said. Avasthy said that the verification process also revealed that several history sheeters have given up the world of crime and taken up normal jobs. ''The analysis of the data shows that several history sheeters or anti-social elements who faced criminal cases in the past have now taken up regular jobs, like some work in private firms, some are running their own shops or driving cabs,'' the additional DCP told PTI.

Police are now preparing dossiers about these history sheeters on the basis of detailed inquiry about their work, finances, and family, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023