Nursing home owner found hanging inside office in UP's Shahajahanpur

A 25-year-old nursing home owner was found hanging from the ceiling of her office here in Kant area on Thursday, police said.

The husband of the deceased, Ruchi Saxena, accused the nursing home's co-owner Sonu of killing his wife and hanging her body in her office to take over the hospital, Sadar Circle Officer (Police) Amit Chaurasia said.

Saxena was responsible for the management at the nursing home, where doctors were hired from outside, he added.

On the basis of the husband's complaint, a case has been lodged against Sonu, the police said. Saxena's body has been sent for post mortem, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)