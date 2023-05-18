UP: Man gets 25-yr sentence for raping minor

A local court here convicted a man of raping a minor and sentenced him to 25 years of imprisonment, a government advocate said on Thursday.

The court of the District Additional Sessions Judge Alok Dwivedi on Wednesday convicted one Ajit Saroj of raping a 13-year-old girl in May 2018, the prosecution said.

According to the FIR lodged in the case, the minor girl was at a farm when the accused raped her. Saroj was booked for rape and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

