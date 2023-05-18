Left Menu

Killers of Mirwaiz Farooq should be brought to justice: AAC

The Awami Action Committee headed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said those involved in the murder of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq should be brought to justice.A few days before the 33rd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-i-Millat Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq and the Hawal massacre, police said the accused have been arrested.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 16:06 IST
Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Awami Action Committee headed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said those involved in the murder of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq should be brought to justice.

''A few days before the 33rd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-i-Millat (Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq) and the Hawal massacre, police said the accused have been arrested. If involved, they should be brought to justice as soon as possible. As the saying goes 'blood leaves its trail','' a statement issued by the executive committee of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) said on Thursday.

Police on Tuesday said it has arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the killing the Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq after evading the law for 33 years. The AAC said the killing was a very painful and tragic part of the history of Kashmir. ''A visionary leader who espoused dialogue, tolerance and people's will as his ideology, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq's brutal assassination is unpardonable,'' it said.

It said those involved in the Hawal massacre, which happened during the funeral of Mirwaiz Farooq, in which more than 70 people were killed, should also be brought to book.

