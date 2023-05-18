FOREX-US dollar gains after solid batch of economic data
The dollar rose on Thursday after another round of solid data, which showed lower than expected U.S. initial jobless claims in the latest week and a milder-than-expected fall in a business index from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.
The dollar index rose 0.4% to 103.33 after the economic numbers.
