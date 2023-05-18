Body of man with throat slit found near railway track in UP's Jaunpur

The body of a 30-year-old man with his throat slit was found near a railway track here on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Kumar said the body of the man, who worked as an auto rickshaw driver, was found hardly 100 metres from his village in the morning. According to the police, the victim's family alleged that he was murdered on suspicion of having a relationship with a married woman of the same village.

They said a man who suspected his wife of having a relationship with the victim carried out the act, the SP said.

Based on the complaint of the victim's mother, police have lodged an FIR and have started the investigation. The body has been sent for postmortem, they said.

