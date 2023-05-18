UK and Norway agree cooperation to counter undersea threats

Britain and Norway have agreed to increase cooperation on undersea capabilities, including countering threats to undersea infrastructure, the British government said in a statement on Thursday.

"The attack on the Nord Stream pipeline has determined even closer collaboration across our collective assets to detect and defend against subsea threats and ensure continued North Atlantic security," British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

