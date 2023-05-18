Left Menu

Promoter of BLS International Services offloads shares worth Rs 196 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:08 IST
A promoter of BLS International Services on Thursday offloaded shares worth Rs 196 crore through an open market transaction.

BLS International Services is into visa and consular services and Diwakar Aggarwal (promoter) has sold his shares.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Diwakar Aggarwal offloaded 1.12 crore shares, amounting to a 2.7 per cent stake in BLS International Services.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 175.24 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 196.26 crore.

On Thursday, shares of BLS International Services plunged 5.99 per cent to close at Rs 176.60 per piece on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

