DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, MAY 19 SAN ANTONIO, United States - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in discussion before the Texas Bankers Association 138th Annual Convention, in San Antonio, Texas. - 1300 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in "Perspectives on Monetary Policy" panel before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve - 1500 GMT LONDON - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in policy panel at Conference on Financial Stability and Monetary Policy in the honour of Charles Goodhart, followed by the opening of the Charles Goodhart Library – 1600 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel gives a speech on how to measure productivity at a conference hosted by Britain's Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence - 0945 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Wiliams speaks before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference organized by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors - 1245 GMT

LONDON - Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the Conference on Financial Stability and Monetary Policy in the honour of Charles Goodhart, followed by the opening of the Charles Goodhart Library - 1455 GMT MONDAY, MAY 22

** PARIS - ECB policymaker and Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is to speak about monetary policy transmission at conference at the French central bank. - 1400 GMT ** PARIS - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat before the National Association for Business Economics/Banque de France International Economic Symposium - 1505 GMT

** BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner speaks at the annual reception of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation - 1630 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Payments Council meeting – 0700 GMT FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at workshop "Policy proposals to reduce the climate insurance protection gap" jointly organised by ECB and EIOPA in Frankfurt - 0900 GMT

VIENNA - ECB chief economist Philip Lane and Austrian central bank chief speak at the Austrian central bank's conference - 1415 GMT FORT LAUDERDALE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in a discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the American Gas Association 2023 Financial Forum, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - 1230 GMT

RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participate in conversation before the Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Uncertainty and Prospects for Disruptive Investments conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in Richmond, Va. - 1450 GMT LONDON - Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on global macroeconomic trends at the 2023 Central Bank Conference Citi Bank – 1230 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 23

** BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner speaks at CDU economics day - 1700 GMT BERLIN - ECB's Jaochim Nagel speaks at CDU economic conference – 1730 GMT.

FRANKFURT – ECB's Luis de Guindos, François Villeroy de Galhau, Andrea Enria speak at a conference RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan gives welcome remarks before the Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Uncertainty and Prospects for Disruptive Investments conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, in Richmond, Va. - 1300 GMT

STOCKHOLM – Governor of the Riksbank Erik Thedéen will discuss monetary policy and financial stability at the annual meeting of the Swedish Economics Association. Bo Becker, professor at the Stockholm School of Economics, will also participate, while the discussion will be moderated by Annika Winsth, Chief Economist at Nordea and board member of the Swedish Economic Association – 1030 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May – 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1745 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in the breakfast seminar "Laura meets Per Jansson" and talk about the economic situation. The seminar is part of the seminar series "Laura meets" arranged by LO and led by Chief Economist Laura Hartman – 0600 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will speak at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Swedish Farmers on the Riksbank's view of the economic situation, the forecast and uncertainty factors abroad – 1100 GMT TOKYO - David Jacobs, Head of Domestic Markets at Reserve Bank of Australia, delivers speech to the Australian Government Fixed Income Forum – 0710 GMT WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MAY 25

** BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner gives the opening speech at the 24th German Private Equity Day of the German Private Equity and Venture Capital Association - 0800 GMT ** FRANKFURT - Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel speaks - 1030 GMT

WARWICK, R.I. - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins shares remarks and participates in fireside chat Q&A with students and staff of the Community College of Rhode Island, in Warwick, R.I. - 1430 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen talks about monetary policy and financial stability and gives his perspective on developments and the way forward during the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise's Annual General Meeting – 0940 GMT WASHINGTON - Jonathan Haskel, Member of the monetary policy committee, Bank of Engalnd: Speech at Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington – 1630 GMT FRANKFURT - ECB chief economist Philip Lane and Governing Council members Pierre Wunsch, Gabriel Makhlouf and Boris Vujcic speak in Dubrovnik

BRUSSELS - Presentation of the ECB Annual Report 2022 by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the ECON Committee in Brussels, Belgium - 0830 GMT FRIDAY, MAY 26

STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Anna Breman will discuss Sweden's economic situation at the spring meeting of the Association of Swedish Finance Houses – 0800 GMT MONDAY, MAY 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson talks about current monetary policy and the economic situation at UC – 1430 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 30

STOCKHOLM - The Executive Board of the Riksbank and researchers will participate in the Finance Committee's open hearing on monetary policy in 2022. WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

** PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker participates in fireside chat on the global macroeconomy and monetary conditions before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, in Philadelphia, Pa. - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank Anna Breman will talk about the overall economic situation and the conditions for monetary policy and the national economy for the near future – 1200 GMT FRANKFURT - ECB releases biannual Financial Stability Review - 0800 GMT

BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives opening remarks before virtual "Fed Listens" event to discuss challenges and opportunities following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1250 GMT BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives closing remarks before virtual "Fed Listens" event to discuss challenges and opportunities following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1620 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 1 ** PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before virtual NABE Monetary Policy and Outlook Webinar. - 1700 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2023:1 will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 5 FRANKFURT - Belgian central bank Governor Pierre Wunsch speaks at the Peterson Institute's conference on the macroeconomic implications of climate action - 1515 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2023, in Washington. - 1600 GMT VICTORIA, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech on Economic Progress Report at Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce – 1935 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 9 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 12 DUBLIN - Irish finance minister Michael McGrath speaks at national economic dialogue (to June 13) TUESDAY, JUNE 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20 HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks during welcome social before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 2000 GMT

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 1400 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, JUNE 23

CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives closing remarks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio. - 1740 GMT SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 13-14, 2023 - 1800 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, JULY 10

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

** LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report – 0600 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 25 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)