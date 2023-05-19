Left Menu

Girlfriend ends relationship, married man kills self in UP's Ballia

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed himself after a woman he was involved with ended their relationship when she discovered that he was married and had a child, police here said on Friday.A case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the woman, they said.The police found the mans body on Wednesday.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 19-05-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 12:48 IST
Girlfriend ends relationship, married man kills self in UP's Ballia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 32-year-old man allegedly killed himself after a woman he was involved with ended their relationship when she discovered that he was married and had a child, police here said on Friday.

A case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the woman, they said.

The police found the man's body on Wednesday. A bottle of insecticide and a suicide note was also recovered from the spot, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem said.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the woman on the basis of a complaint lodged by the man's uncle, he said.

Faheem added that the man was married and had a three-year-old son. The man was also in a relationship with the woman but she refused to continue it after discovering his marital status, the official said and added that he took the step out of despair.

