Kambala lovers hail SC verdict on conduct of traditional sports

Kambala organisations and lovers in the coastal area have welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to uphold the amendments made to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to allow the conduct of the traditional sport.The Mangaluru Kambala Samithi president Brujesh Chowta welcomed the order, saying the SC verdict rules out a ban on Kambala buffalo race in marshy fields in future.In a statement, he said Kambala is part of the culture of Karnatakas coastal region.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:32 IST
Kambala organisations and lovers in the coastal area have welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the amendments made to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to allow the conduct of the traditional sport.

The Mangaluru Kambala Samithi president Brujesh Chowta welcomed the order, saying the SC verdict rules out a ban on Kambala (buffalo race in marshy fields) in future.

In a statement, he said Kambala is part of the culture of Karnataka's coastal region. The court's verdict has provided justice to the people of Tulu Nadu to conduct the event without any hurdles.

Ashok Kumar Rai, newly-elected MLA from Puttur and president of Vijaya-Vikrama Kambala Samithi, Uppinangady, said the court had finally delivered its verdict after a decade-long legal battle to protect the traditional sport.

Rai, who was a respondent in the case filed by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), said the apex court's dismissal of petitions challenging the amendments in favour of Kambala, Jallikattu and the bullock cart race will put an end to all hurdles faced by organisers of the traditional events.

After widespread agitations in Dakshina Kannada, the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah had introduced the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Ordinance, 2017. The PETA had approached the Supreme Court against the ordinance, saying the provisions in the ordinance were not being followed by Kambala organisers. Around 20 Kambala events are organised in the marshy fields of Dakshina Kannada district every year between November and March. Apart from this, nearly 200 small Kambala events are held during temple fairs.

