Left Menu

India regulator 'draws a blank' in foreign links probe into Adani -report

India's markets watchdog has "drawn a blank" in investigations into suspected violations by overseas entities allegedly linked to the Adani group, said a court-appointed panel after a short-seller report in January sank Adani stocks.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 14:54 IST
India regulator 'draws a blank' in foreign links probe into Adani -report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's markets watchdog has "drawn a blank" in investigations into suspected violations by overseas entities allegedly linked to the Adani group, said a court-appointed panel after a short-seller report in January sank Adani stocks. The coal-to-airports conglomerate controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani lost more than $100 billion in market value earlier this year after U.S.-based Hindenburg Research raised several governance concerns. The group has denied wrongdoing.

Following this, the Supreme Court had asked SEBI to probe some of the allegations made and submit its findings to a panel formed in March. "The foundation of SEBI's (Securities and Exchange Board of India's) suspicion that led to investigations into the overseas entities' ownership is that they have 'opaque' structures," said the panel in a report dated May 6 and seen by Reuters on Friday. "The ultimate chain of ownership above the 13 overseas entities is not clear."

But despite involving various Indian and overseas agencies in the investigation across multiple countries, "SEBI has drawn a blank", the report said. Shares of flagship Adani Enterprise Ltd rose nearly 4% after the report.

Adani and the SEBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The panel said, citing SEBI, there was evidence of a build-up in short positions on Adani group stocks ahead of the Hindenburg report.

It was not possible to conclude whether there had been regulatory failures regarding price manipulations, the panel said in the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023